Police appeal for witnesses to deadly ATV crash in Innisfil

Police are appealing for witnesses to a deadly ATV crash in Innisfil.

South Simcoe Police say one man died after colliding with a hydro pole Sunday around 2:30 p.m. in the area of Killarney Beach Road and Elizabeth Avenue.

The 53-year-old Innisfil man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The police Traffic Unit was at the scene for collision reconstruction and is asking the public for help in the investigation.

Anyone with security or dash cam footage is urged to contact police at 705-436-2141, 905-775-3311 ext. 2030, or via email.