Police appealing for witnesses after deadly crash in King Township
York Regional Police are seeking witnesses following a crash that killed one person and injured several others in King Township.
Officers responded to the crash just before 7 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of King Road and 8th Concession, where they found a black Infiniti G37 had struck a light pole after travelling at a high rate of speed.
Police said six people were inside the vehicle at the time of the collision.
Investigators said an 18-year-old woman from Brampton was pronounced dead on scene, and an 18-year-old Brampton man was taken to hospital in critical condition.
Two 19-year-old women were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, while another 18-year-old man was treated for minor injuries.
Police said the driver was uninjured in the crash.
Investigators are asking any witnesses who have yet to speak to police or anyone with footage to contact officers or Crime Stoppers.
