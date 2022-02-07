Police appealing for witnesses to deadly Hwy 11 collision in Severn Township

Police are appealing for witnesses to a deadly crash on Highway 11 in Severn Township last week to come forward to assist with the investigation.

On Thursday morning, a 59-year-old Gravenhurst man died in a collision involving a tractor and a transport truck in the northbound lanes near Cowbell Lane, south of Gravenhurst.

The transport truck driver was treated at the scene.

Breaking news alerts and top stories delivered right to you with the CTV News app. Download it now.

Police say the incident caused a separate crash in the southbound lanes.

A 25-year-old woman involved in the southbound collision was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police encourage anyone with information or dash cam footage of the area to contact the Bracebridge OPP at 705-645-2211 or 1-888-310-1122.