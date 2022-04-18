Police apprehend suspects who fled the scene of a car crash near Thorndale
A search for two people who fled the scene of a car crash near Thorndale, Ont. is over after they were apprehended by police.
CTV News spoke with an OPP officer on scene who said that at approximately 9:00 a.m. Monday, passersby had spotted a vehicle in a ditch on Thorndale Road between Prospect Hill and Valley View Road.
When the passerby noticed no occupants inside the vehicle, they called law enforcement.
Police say a man and a woman were inside the car and had apparently fled the scene on foot. Officers and the canine unit then searched neighbouring farm fields and woods where the man and woman were apprehended and arrested. Police add that the male also has an outstanding arrest warrant.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
— With files from CTV London’s Bryan Bicknell.
