Police are asking the public for dashcam or home surveillance video after hit-and-run in downtown Edmonton
Edmonton police are looking for witnesses to a hit-and-run on Jan. 14 in the Oliver neighbourhood.
A 50-year-old man told the Edmonton Police Service he was walking in an alley west of 100 Avenue and 115 Street when he was hit “head on” by a vehicle at around 11:20 p.m.
Officers said the victim landed on the hood of the car and the driver then crashed into a nearby garage door.
According to EPS, the man was not injured but the driver fled the scene and left the man lying on the ground.
The vehicle is believed to be a grey or silver, two-door hatchback with a partial Alberta licence plate starting with either CSJ or CJS. Police said the vehicle may have damage to its front end from the collision.
The driver is described as a white, young man with a baby face and short blonde hair.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567.
