Police are investigating suspected arson in French River

An unoccupied seasonal residence in French River is the scene of an arson investigation.

Firefighters were called to a structural fire at a camp on Turenne Road around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The building suffered extensive damage before crews could extinguish the blaze.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the fire was started by someone," Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Friday morning.

Const. Rob Lewis told CTV News the preliminary estimate of the damage is between $100,000 and $150,000.

He said the fire was started on the exterior of the building.

The investigation is continuing under the direction of the Nipissing West detachment in Noelville along with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office.

"If anyone has any information regarding this structural fire, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000," police said.