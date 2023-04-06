Police are looking for this man after allegedly harrassing girls in Toronto

Toronto police are looking for a man who allegedly made inappropriate comments to young girls in East York, including one incident involving a middle school student.

Police released a photo of the suspect in a news release on Thursday morning in an effort to identify him. According to police, each day between Sunday and Tuesday, the man allegedly harassed girls under the age of 13 walking in the area of Floyd and Pape avenues.

He allegedly made inappropriate comments to the girls, asking them to go with him.

The man is described as between 25 and 30 years old with short black hair and unshaven. Police said he was last seen wearing a black jacket, white shirt, green pants, and black running shoes.

He is believed to be the same man who came up to a student of Westwood Middle School, which is just west of the intersection where the incidents were reported.

In a letter, the school informed parents and guardians that a student was walking at around 8:40 a.m. when an unknown man approached and “had a verbal exchange that included highly inappropriate offers of affection.”

The school said it reported the incident to police. When asked about the incident, police referred back to the news release.

“The safety of our students is always a top priority. We are fortunate to have a number of initiatives, programs, and policies that contribute to a caring and safe school. However, most incidents happen away from school or outside of school hours. I want to remind all of our students, staff, and parents of the need to be aware and alert at all times, even during everyday routines,” the letter read.

“Please be assured that our staff will continue to take any necessary steps to ensure the safety of our students.”

Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the suspect to contact investigators at 416-808-5500 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or www.222tips.com.