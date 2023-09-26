Police arrest 13-year-old for allegedly calling bomb threat at Hamilton elementary school

Police arrested a 13-year-old for allegedly calling in a bomb threat at a Hamilton elementary school, which is one of more than a dozen school threats throughout the city since last week.

On Tuesday, officers said the youth admitted to making the threat at Mount Albion Elementary School after the call was traced back from the school to a local address.

Police said there have been 16 school threats in Hamilton since Sept. 21.

Hamilton police spokesperson Jackie Penman confirmed to CTV News Toronto that Nora Frances Henderson Secondary School received three out of those 16 threats, which the high school received on separate occasions. Penman would not confirm, however, all of the schools affected by these threats.

CTV News Toronto reached out to the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board.

“We have made an arrest in one threat, the rest remain under investigation,” Penman said.

Officers said it takes these incidents “extremely seriously,” adding they are continuously working with school boards to identify the suspects and lay criminal charges.

Anyone with information about the school threats is asked to call police at 905-546-4925 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.