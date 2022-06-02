Police arrest 17-year-old boy for allegedly threatening Brampton school
Peel police have charged a teenage boy after a threat was made against a Brampton school on social media.
Police said they were alerted about the “disturbing” social media messages on Wednesday.
They have not specified what was on the posts or the nature of the threat, but police said it was against a school in the area of Mississauga Road and Bovaird Drive.
On Thursday, police announced that a 17-year-old boy was arrested and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm. His identity cannot be released under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
Police warned that they will investigate threatening posts on social media, and those found responsible may be charged.
Similar incidents have been reported in several schools across the region in the past few days. Hamilton police arrested and charged a 14-year-old girl on Thursday after a threat was made against a school.
They added that they are investigating more threats made at other schools in the city in addition to the ones reported on Wednesday.
