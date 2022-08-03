Police arrest 19 year old in connection to June homicide
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a 19-year-old man in connection to a homicide investigation that started back June.
On June 12, 2022, police were called to the 600 block of Broadway Avenue around 5 a.m. for reports that a man was seriously injured.
Police provided medical care to the man and he was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but he later died from his injuries.
He was identified as Austin Mark Chief, 24, from Winnipeg.
Police said on Aug. 2, investigators were able to identify a suspect who was already detained at the Manitoba Youth Centre.
Police arrested the suspect, 19-year-old Denzel Seth Wood, and he has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police said Wood and Chief were not known to each other.
The charges against Wood have not been proven in court.
The homicide unit continues to investigate and if anyone has information or video footage of the incident, they are asked to call police at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
