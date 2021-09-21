Police arrest 19-year-old man for allegedly assaulting Halifax Transit bus driver and passenger

Police in Halifax arrested a 19-year-old man after he allegedly assaulted a bus driver and passenger on a Halifax Transit bus Monday night.

Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Sept. 20, officers responded to an assault in-progress on a Halifax Transit bus that had stopped in the area of the 600 block of the Bedford Highway.

According to police, a man got on the bus, started to yell at the driver and then assaulted him. A passenger intervened and was also assaulted by the man, who then fled the area on foot.

Police say a K9 team located the suspect a short time later in the area and officers arrested the 19-year-old man without incident.

The bus driver was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the incident remains under investigation and charges are anticipated.