Police arrest 2, seize guns, drugs from vessel on Haida Gwaii
Mounties are pursuing charges against two people after officers on Haida Gwaii seized guns and drugs from a liveaboard vessel moored in Masset, B.C.
Investigators executed a search warrant in the town's fisherman's wharf on Jan. 13 after conducting surveillance on suspected drug trafficking the area.
Police seized 20 grams of suspected cocaine, marijuana, cannabis gummies and other cannabis concentrates, police said in a release.
Investigators also seized $2,000 in cash, five guns and arrested two people.
"These suspected drugs and firearms posed a significant safety risk to community and public safety," Masset RCMP Cpl. Evan Hobbs said in the release.
The two people arrested were later released and police are pursuing charges related to drugs and firearm offences.
The Masset RCMP are encouraging the public to report suspicious activity to police or Crime Stoppers. Anyone with information about suspected drug trafficking in the area is asked to contact the Masset RCMP at 250-626-3991.
