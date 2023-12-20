Police arrest 4 Regina teens, seize sawed-off shotgun, rifle

Four teens including 13 and 14-year-old boys are facing a lengthy list of weapons-related charges after Regina police say they seized multiple guns including a sawed-off shotgun and rifle Friday night.

According to a Regina police news release, around 11:15 Friday night police responded to a report of 10 teenagers chasing two other teens on the 2100 block of 11th Avenue.

Police said they were able to locate and arrest four of the suspects with assistance from Regina Transit.

Police said they found a large knife inside a backpack, a sawed-off shotgun and ammunition in the waistband of one of the suspects and a sawed-off rifle that was missing the action bolt in another suspect’s waistband.

A 13, 14, 15 and 17-year-old boy are all facing charges.

The 13-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, the 15-year-old is facing eight charges including carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and careless storage of a firearm.

The 17-year-old was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, possession while prohibited and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

The 14-year-old was charged with failing to comply with the conditions of a release order.

The 15-year-old accused made his first court appearance Dec. 18 – while the remaining suspects will all appear in court Feb. 1, Regina police said.