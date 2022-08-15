Police arrest 6, seize $200,000 in drugs in Brantford, Ont.

Six people have been arrested following a two-month drug investigation centered in Brantford, Ont. Nearly $214,000 in illicit drugs and 23 firearms were also seized.

The operation dubbed “Project Challenger” involved police services from Brantford and Guelph, along with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

In a media release, Brantford police said it started in mid-June and involved several alleged drug dealers trafficking cocaine and fentanyl in Brantford and southwestern Ontario.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Aug. 11, officers executed four search warrants in Brantford.

Among the items seized were:

Around 1,534 grams of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $153,468

Around 297 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $44,600

Around 35 grams of suspected fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $8,700

Around 693 grams of suspected psilocybin, with an estimated street value of $6,936

At the same time, OPP executed another search warrant at a home in Brant County where police seized 23 long guns, three cross bows, three compound bows and stolen vehicles, including a trailer, riding lawnmower and a pickup truck.

Four people from Brantford and one from Toronto are now facing trafficking charges. A sixth person from Brant County has been charged with several break and enters, possession of stolen property, and firearms related violations.