Police arrest 7 people after shooting at Vaughan hotel
Seven people have been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Thornhill hotel that left one person injured on Wednesday night.
York Regional Police said officers were initially called to Liberty Suites Hotel located near Yonge Street and Meadowview Avenue just before 11:30 p.m. for a fight.
When they arrived, officers did not locate a victim but shortly learned that a man suffering from a gunshot wound had already made his way to the hospital.
Police said the victim’s injuries are non-life-threatening.
As a result of an investigation, police located on Wednesday two vehicles – a silver Honda Civic and a dark blue Dodge Charger – in the hotel area along with seven people who they believed were related to the incident.
They were taken into custody, police said, but no charges have been laid.
“The shooting is believed to have been a targeted incident and there is no concern for public safety,” police said in a news release on Thursday.
Investigators continue to ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident and has not spoken to police to contact them at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7421 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS.
