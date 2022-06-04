Police arrest 72-year-old man for reported sexual assault in downtown Kitchener

A 72-year-old man has been arrested for reportedly sexually assaulting a young person in downtown Kitchener.

Regional police say they were called to the area of Charles and Gaukel Streets around 8 p.m. on Friday.

It was reported that a man had sexually assaulted a young person while sitting on a bench.

The young person was able to find help from someone nearby and contact police, according to officials.

It is believed that the two individuals are not known to each other.

A 72-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with sexual assault.

At the time of the reported incident, a festival was taking place along 44 Gaukel Street.