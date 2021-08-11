Police arrest a third person in serious assault in downtown London

London police have arrested a third person in relation to a serious assault that sent one person to hospital in critical condition.

Police were called to the area of Richmond and Kent streets around 2:30 a.m August 3.

They located a victim who had suffered serious injuries following an assault, and was transported to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Investigators with the London Police Service Major Crime Section have now arrested and charged a third suspect who was wanted in connection with this assault.

A 26-year-old man from London has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

A 20-year-old female from London was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault on August 6.

And a 23-year-old London man turned himself in on August 7, and was charges with aggravated assault.