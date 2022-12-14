Police arrest Blenheim man for identity fraud

A Blenheim man is charged for allegedly using someone else’s identification to open a bank account.

Police say on Dec. 11, a man opened an account while using ID that wasn’t his. On Dec. 12, the same man went to the TD Canada Bank on St. Clair Street in Chatham and tried to open another account using the same ID and supporting documents.

According to police, the man signed papers with the same name and was then recognized from previous fraudulent activities.

Police were contacted, the account was not activated and the suspect left before officers arrived.

Not long after, police found the man who was in possession of the identification he attempted to use as well as the identification for three other people but all with his photo.

The 44-year-old was arrested and charged with identity fraud, three counts of uttering forged documents and four counts of identity theft.