Police arrest Brant County man who allegedly pulled a gun during road rage incident

A Brant County man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at someone during a road rage incident.

Brantford police say officers responded to a firearm call in the area of St. Paul Avenue and King George Road around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two men had reportedly become involved in a road rage incident, and one of them pointed a firearm at the other.

When police arrested the man, they found he was in possession of two loaded handguns and a large quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of $15,655, including suspected crystal meth, psilocybin, fentanyl and cocaine.

The 21-year-old is now charged with: