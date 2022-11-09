iHeartRadio

Police arrest Brant County man who allegedly pulled a gun during road rage incident


A Brant County man is facing over a dozen charges after he allegedly pointed a firearm at someone during a road rage incident.

Brantford police say officers responded to a firearm call in the area of St. Paul Avenue and King George Road around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Two men had reportedly become involved in a road rage incident, and one of them pointed a firearm at the other.

When police arrested the man, they found he was in possession of two loaded handguns and a large quantity of drugs with an estimated street value of $15,655, including suspected crystal meth, psilocybin, fentanyl and cocaine.

The 21-year-old is now charged with:

  • Assault with a Weapon
  • Pointing a Firearm
  • Using a Firearm in a Commission of an Offence
  • Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
  • Seven counts of Careless Use of a Firearm
  • Two counts of Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm (Restricted Firearm)
  • Two counts of Possession of a Prohibited or Restricted Firearm with Ammunition
  • Tampering with a Serial Number
  • Possession of Prohibited Weapon (knife)
  • Two counts of Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession
  • Possession of a firearm with an altered Serial Number
  • Two counts of Transport Firearms
  • Six counts of Unauthorized Possession in a Motor Vehicle
  • Three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule I Substance
  • Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking a Schedule II Substance
