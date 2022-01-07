Police arrest, charge 21-year-old woman in connection to Halifax bank robbery
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Kaiser
Halifax Regional Police has charged a 21-year-old woman in connection to a robbery that happened at an RBC Royal Bank in Halifax last month.
Around 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, police responded to a report of a robbery at the bank branch located at 339 Herring Cove Road.
Police say a woman approached the teller and demanded cash, before fleeing the bank with a quantity of cash.
Halifax police say they arrested the woman without incident on Dec. 26, 2021.
She is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court to face a charge of robbery.
No other details about the woman were released by police.
