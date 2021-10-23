Police arrest driver who left scene of crash in Barrie
CTVNews.ca Barrie Weekend Producer/Video Journalist
Dana Roberts
Barrie police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that happened in the Allandale area late Saturday afternoon.
According to police, calls first came in around the dinner hour about a crash near Broadmoor Avenue and Highcroft Road.
Police say the driver initially ran from the scene but was later found by officers.
Police say the driver suffered minor injuries.
There is no word on any charges. Police ask anyone with information to contact them.
