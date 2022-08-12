Police arrest final suspect wanted in La Ronge shooting
Saskatchewan RCMP have arrested a female suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in La Ronge.
Police said they were alerted to Celine Charles being in the La Ronge area on Aug. 11, according to an RCMP press release.
Officers were able to locate her, and she attempted to flee, but police said she was arrested without incident.
Charles is facing one count of obstruction in connection to a June 19 shooting in La Ronge, RCMP said in the press release. The shooting prompted a public security alert in the area.
“All four individuals charged in relation to this dangerous incident – which involved a firearm being discharged at a police officer and a dangerous person alert being issued in the La Ronge area – are now in custody,” Sgt. Ashley St. Germaine, from Saskatchewan RCMP’s Prince Albert General Investigation Section, said in the press release. “We want to thank the La Ronge community for their assistance and support during this complex investigation. Together, we are sending a clear message to those who wish to threaten our communities’ safety: we will not tolerate it.”
Charles was scheduled to appear in La Ronge provincial court on Friday, Aug. 12.
