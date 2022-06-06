Police arrest GTA pastor in sexual assault investigation
Hamilton police say a pastor who worked in the GTA for 25 years has been arrested and charged with sexual assault.
On Tuesday, police say the 57-year-old pastor was arrested and charged with sexual assault. He was the primary teaching pastor at The Meeting House Church in Oakville from 1996 to 2021.
Police say they believe there may be more victims. While the church is located in Oakville, it has remote locations across the Greater Toronto Area.
Bruxy Cavey, of Hamilton, will appear in court on June 27.
Police are asking for anyone with information that might assist investigators to contact Detective Constable Jeremy Miller at 905-540-5050 or Detective Sergeant Jennifer Currie at 905-546-4962. Individuals wishing to get in contact anonymously can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
“Hamilton Police want all survivors of sexual violence to know that we believe them and we will respect their choice when and how they report an incident,” the police force said in a statement on Monday.
