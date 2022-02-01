Police arrest Innisfil man on outstanding warrant

An Innisfil man faces several charges after allegedly attempting to evade being arrested before being taken into custody on an outstanding warrant in Innisfil Saturday night.

According to a release, officers with the South Simcoe Police attended a home on Jans Boulevard and Leslie Drive around 9 p.m. to make the arrest.

When officers found the man outside his home, police said he was "attempting to leave the area" and "resisted being arrested but was taken into custody."

Two officers sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Police charged the 34-year-old Innisfil man with operation while impaired, utter forged documents, and assault with the intent to resist arrest.

The man has been released with a future court date.