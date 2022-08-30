Police arrest Kitchener man after weapons call

Waterloo regional police have arrested a 30-year-old Kitchener man after receiving a report of a person with a weapon.

On Aug. 30, at approximately 8 a.m., police responded to a report of a man seen with a firearm in the area of King Street West and Queen Street North in Kitchener.

Police located and arrested the male who had a pellet gun.

The man has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and two counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.