Police arrest London woman following west end variety store robberies last month

London police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection to a pair of west end convenience store robberies last month.

The first incident took place April 15 at a Belmont Drive store. A woman entered the store, pulled out a knife and fled after getting some cash from the clerk.

Less than a week later on April 21, a woman entered a store on Wonderland Road South and demanded money from an employee at knife-point.

No one was hurt in either incident.

On Friday, police announced they have charged a 42-year-old woman with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of disguise with intent.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court Friday.