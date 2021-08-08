Police arrest man after verbal dispute leads to vehicle collision in Chatham
CTV Windsor Web Writer
Lindsay Charlton
A man who was allegedly involved in a car crash and pulled a knife after a verbal argument is now facing multiple charges, police say.
Police say the man was involved in a dispute on Park Avenue West in Chatham on Saturday and when he went to leave the area he was involved in a motor vehicle crash.
The man then continued to the area of Riverview Drive in Chatham where the dispute ensued.
Police say the man then pulled a knife and took the keys belonging to another vehicle.
He was followed toward and apartment and placed under arrest.
Police say he was held for bail on the charged of assault, robbery, weapons dangerous and assault police.
-
95% of recent COVID-19 cases in B.C. have been Delta variant, BCCDC report suggestsNearly every case of COVID-19 reported in British Columbia during the last week of July was the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
The Blood Tribe Agriculture Society brings rodeos back to southern AlbertaThe cowboys and cowgirls were in Lethbridge this weekend for the Indian National Finals Rodeo.
-
Shooting in Mississauga sends three people to hospitalA shooting in Mississauga Sunday evening sent one person to hospital with serious injuries, Peel paramedics say.
-
'We want people to feel safe': More self-defence classes for women hosted by Al Rashid MosqueA series of self-defence classes by women for women is once again being offered in Edmonton after hate-motivated crimes and incidents in the region.
-
One man in custody following a brief police pursuit in Sudbury Sunday nightThe man is facing dangerous driving and other driving related charges and is being held in custody for a bail hearing according to police.
-
-
Two vehicles on fire lead to $25K worth of damage in SaskatoonThe Saskatoon Fire Department were called to the 100 block of Ruth Street East around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday to respond to two vehicles on fire.
-
Councillor who survived Barrie, Ont. tornado wants city to explore hurricane strap incentivesCity Councillor Natalie Harris had been visiting her son and dogs at her ex-husband's home when an EF-2 tornado touched down on July 15
-
Fox Lake Community Church arson under investigation: RCMPRCMP say a fire that significantly damaged the Fox Lake Community Church in northern Alberta was "deliberately set."