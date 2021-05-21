Police arrest man connected to two armed robberies in Collingwood

A 39-year-old Collingwood man is facing armed robbery charges after a police investigation connected him to two incidents in the town earlier this year.

The OPP says the first robbery happened at a gas station at the corner of Hume Street and St. Paul Street on February 22.

The suspect is alleged to have demanded cash while threatening staff with a firearm. Police say the employee handed over an undisclosed amount of money, and the suspect fled before officers arrived on scene.

The second incident occurring on May 1 at an Ontario Street store where police say the suspect brandished a knife and demanded cash before again fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Following the arrest, OPP executed a search warrant at the man's home, where officers allegedly seized an imitation pistol and a shotgun with ammunition, along with methamphetamine.

The accused faces a total of 10 charges when he next appears in court.