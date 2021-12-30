Police arrest man, continue search for stolen trailer: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick have arrested a 34-year-old man in connection with the theft of a pickup truck and camper trailer in South Oromocto Lake, N.B.
Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP says they have yet to recover the stolen trailer.
According to police, the truck and trailer were stolen outside a home on South Oromocto Road, sometime between 5 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 11 a.m. on Oct. 16.
“The truck was later recovered in the Tracyville area, although the camper trailer has not been located,” read a release from Grand Bay-Westfield RCMP.
The camper trailer is described as a white 2004 Starcraft model 2407, with New Brunswick license plate number THZ 007 and vehicle identification number 1SAAS01F941AV2287.
Anyone with information about the theft or the whereabouts of the camper trailer is asked to contact the Grand Bay-Westfield Detachment at 506-757-1020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Dec. 31-Jan. 2CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at activities and events happening in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec over the New Year's weekend.
-
Eight stories that caught readers’ attention in 2021CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at eight stories that caught our readers’ attention in 2021.
-
Alohagate, Open For Summer, UCP fractures: A recap of 2021 in Alberta politicsUnlike in previous years, Alberta's premier declined a request for a year-end interview with CTV News. Nonetheless, here is a recap of some of the biggest political stories of 2021.
-
Year end interview with Mayor Jyoti GondekCTV news anchor Tara Nelson sat down with mayor Jyoti Gondek to talk about her post-pandemic vision for the city in her year end interview.
-
Slovakian goalie calls world juniors 'a joke,' criticizes organizers, COVID protocolsSlovakia's goaltender at the world junior hockey championship says that this year's tournament was “a joke.”
-
EPS homicide detectives take over investigation into human remains found in Strathcona CountyThe Edmonton Police Service is taking over the investigation into human remains discovered in Strathcona County on Monday
-
Consider other options before putting your Christmas tree to the curb in North BayIf you put your Christmas tree at the curb in North Bay, it won’t be picked up. Instead, the city is asking people to drop them off at the public works yard.
-
North Bay’s mayor and deputy mayor look ahead to 2022The calendar is flipping to 2022 and with it comes changes at the municipal level in North Bay.
-
One year later: Waterloo Region's COVID-19 vaccination rolloutSince the start of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, more than 1,069,000 doses have been administered in Waterloo Region. We take a look back at the year-long effort.