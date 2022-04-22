Police arrest man for sexual assault of a child and possessing child pornography

Winnipeg police officers have arrested and charged a man in connection with a sexual assault on a child that dated back to last year.

In September 2021, police started investigating reports of a sexual assault of a child that took place between July and August of the same year.

Police said the child was assaulted at a home in the 400 block of Aberdeen Avenue, which also operated as a daycare.

In October 2021, police arrested 36-year-old Robert Dale Prince. He was charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.

In January 2022, police were told about child pornography pictures online that were uploaded in April 2021.

During the investigation, police were able to identify Prince as a being involved with the pictures.

Police seized Prince’s electronics and found more than 150 pictures and videos of child pornography.

Investigators learned there were two children in the pictures who had been to Prince’s home and one of them was from the previous abuse investigation.

Const. Dani McKinnon said she couldn’t confirm their exact ages, but noted both kids are under the age of 10.

On April 11, Prince was charged with the additional offences of:

• Sexual assault;

• Sexual inference;

• Two counts of makes, prints, publishes or possesses for publication of any child pornography;

• Imports, distributes, sells or possesses child pornography for distribution or sale;

• Two counts of possessing child pornography; and

• Access to any child pornography.

Police said Prince was detained in custody.

The charges against Prince have not been proven in court.

Police noted the images shared online were not on the dark web and were on a common social media platform. McKinnon didn’t specify if the images were still online, but noted in general that police try to remove as much as possible, but sometimes they can still remain.

McKinnon said Prince did not operate the daycare but he lived in the home. She added the daycare is not licensed.

“We know that there are two types of daycares in the province, there are unlicensed and there is licensed. I would just like to touch on the unlicensed daycares, they are not monitored by the province. Questions you might want to ask as a parent…are criminal and child abuse checks done at this location? Who else resides at the home or has frequent access in and out of the home? What safety certification such as basic as CPR and first aid, do the providers have? Are parents allowed to come into the house from time to time to check on their kids?” said McKinnon.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone who has information to call police at 204-986-6172 or the child abuse unit at 204-986-3296.

“The Winnipeg Police Service is committed to protecting youth and those at risk of sexual exploitation,” said McKinnon.

If people ever want to report images of child sexual abuse they can do so by calling police at 204-986-6222, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or by reporting it online.