Police arrest man in connection with November shooting death
Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the city's 47th homicide of 2022.
Back on Nov. 26, 2022, officers were called to an apartment building in the 500 block of Furby Street. There were reports of shots being fired and when officers arrived, they found an injured man.
He was taken to hospital in critical condition but later died.
Police identified him as 29-year-old Daniel Michael George Cook.
Police said the homicide unit continued to investigate and arrested a man on Dec. 21.
Tyler Alexander Severight, 26, has been charged with second-degree murder.
Police said Severight and Cook knew each other and believe the two were arguing when it escalated into a shooting.
Severight has been detained in custody and the charges against him have not been proven in court.
-
High school sports hero shot in the line of dutyAfter just one year on the force, Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala, died as a result of a fatal gunshot wound.
-
TikTok recognizes London, Ont. LGBTQ+ business as a Canadian favouriteTikTok has recognized London-based LGBTQ+ business, Rainbow Certified, as one of Canada’s favourite brands on the platform for 2022. The business was created in December 2019 and creates and ships Pride merchandise, like stickers, pins, shirts and Christmas ornaments.
-
Sudbury police cleared in case where suspect had broken knuckleOntario’s police investigation body has cleared Greater Sudbury Police of wrongdoing in a case last August that left a suspect with a broken knuckle.
-
A 'moo dunnit': Campbell River RCMP seek mischievous doorbell ringerMounties in Campbell River, B.C., are on the lookout for someone who was dressed as a cow and ringing doorbells and then running away in the Penfield neighbourhood earlier this month.
-
'I said I love you and that was it': Loved ones mourn fisherman, 27, lost at sea in N.S.Fishers are rallying around the family of one of their own who was lost at sea near Cape Sable Island.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for suspect in fatal Forest Lawn shootingA warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old man who is considered armed-and-dangerous in connection with a fatal Christmas Day shooting in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood.
-
North Cowichan flooding evacuation alert liftedThe Municipality of North Cowichan has lifted its evacuation alert for homes near the Chemainus River on Wednesday, following two days of flooding risks.
-
Bell Capital Cup returns after two-year absenceMore than 150 teams from across North America will participate in the U10 and U13 minor hockey tournaments at arenas across Ottawa this week.
-
Niagara College teaching brewery consistently winning national and international competitionsThe Teaching Brewery at Niagara College is serving up more than just an education.