Police arrest man in fatal shooting of woman in Newmarket earlier this summer

Police have made an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old woman in Newmarket earlier this summer.

The victim, identified as Nicole Mercer, was found suffering from life-threatening injuries inside a residence near Prospect Street and Gorham Street at around 1:30 a.m. on July 29.

She was rushed to hospital but was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The cause of death was later determined to be a gunshot wound following an autopsy.

Police say that two suspects were identified during the course of the ensuing investigation.

Maitland Doran, 18, was arrested on Aug. 11 and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, as well as possession of a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The second suspect had been sought on a Canada-wide warrant but was taken into custody in Toronto on Friday.

Alexander Jolly, 23, is charged with second-degree murder and possession of a firearm.