Police arrest man in kidnapping of two-year-old girl in Oshawa

Police have charged a 31-year-old man with kidnapping after he allegedly disappeared with a two-year-old girl after her mother lost consciousness.

Police were initially called to the Lakewoods Park area near Birchcliffe Avenue in Oshawa on the afternoon of Aug. 20 after a woman was found unconscious on some grass.

They say that when the woman regained consciousness she explained that her two-year-old daughter and her vehicle were missing.

That set off a frenzied investigation, which eventually led to the discovery of the toddler and a man in the Athol Street and Mary Street area.

The man was taken into custody at the scene.

Police say that they believe he was with the woman when she lost consciousness and left with her daughter and vehicle.

The toddler was not injured.

The man, who is not being identified, has since been charged with 10 offences, including kidnapping and theft of a motor vehicle.

Police say that they are continuing to investigate the incident and are asking anyone who may have seen the events leading up to it to contact investigators.

At this point the relationship between the man and woman is not clear.