Police arrest man in Milverton, Ont. after hours-long standoff

Perth County OPP have arrested a 31-year-old man who barricaded himself inside a Milverton home Tuesday.

The incident drew a heavy police presence, including tactical teams, crisis negotiators and the canine unit to the small community 45 minutes northwest of Kitchener.

Police said officers first responded to the home on Pacific Avenue around 10:07 a.m. for a disturbance that they described as a family dispute.

The man involved then barricaded himself inside the home, and additional units were called in.

After around five hours of negotiations, around 3:45 p.m., the man was seen being dragged out and put in a police car.

Police said no one was injured in the incident, and charges are pending.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

#PerthOPP advising of an increased police presence in #Milverton due to an active investigation. Residents are asked to avoid the area. There is no threat to public safety. Updates will be shared as they become available.^kl pic.twitter.com/EWJhqAdlGN