Police arrest man in south Edmonton following civil dispute

A man has been arrested following a civil dispute that turned violent at MacEwan neighbourhood in south Edmonton.

Edmonton Police Service were called to respond to a dispute between two individuals at 636 McAllister Loop SW at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

One neighbour told CTV News Edmonton she had heard yelling and arguing hours before police arrived.

Police were on scene with guns and a tactical robot. A man was arrested just after 7 p.m. and taken away in an ambulance.

Charges are pending for the individual who has been arrested, said police.