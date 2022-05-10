Police arrest man on animal cruelty charge; cat has leg amputated
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with an animal cruelty incident that resulted in a cat having its leg amputated.
On May 2, police were told by the Winnipeg Humane Society about a report of a cat that was abused at a home in the 900 block of Sherbrook Street on April 29.
An investigator with the Winnipeg Humane Society attended the home and found a cat that was in "severe distress," police said.
Police said the cat had a severely injured limb and facial injuries.
"Due to the severity of the injuries, the cat's leg required amputation," police said in a news release.
Police arrested a man on May 2. He has been charged with causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
The suspect was released on an appearance notice and the charges against him have not been proven in court.
If anyone is aware of animal cruelty or neglect in Manitoba, they can call 204-945-8000. More information can be found on the province's website.
-
'Transport mishap' at truck wash in WoodstockThe Woodstock Fire Department has shared dramatic images of an incident at Blue Beacon Truck Wash.
-
Sask. farmer's tax refund in limbo as legislation stallsA Saskatchewan farm family is still waiting for their roughly $10,000 tax refund as a new tax credit remains stuck in legislative mud.
-
'Remain calm': Baby formula shortage impacting CanadiansA recall of baby formula, compounded by supply chain issues, is causing concern for families in Canada as well as in the United States, where the the effects are being felt even more sharply.
-
Healthcare remains top issue for Ontarians but cost of living is gaining ground, survey suggestsHealthcare remains the top issue for about a quarter of all Ontario voters but inflation and the rising cost of living is quickly gaining ground as a major ballot box consideration, a new survey has found.
-
Calgary 'Walk for Freedom' organizer acquitted on charges of violating public health ordersA Calgary judge has acquitted a protest organizer on charges of breaking the province's public health rules brought in to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Sohi calls out province on lack of funding; McIver says mayor may need 'a memory lesson'Edmonton mayor of six months Amarjeet Sohi used his first state of the city address on Tuesday to call for the same thing from the provincial government it had demanded from Ottawa: a fair deal.
-
Delayed snowmelt, potential for rain and warm weather in B.C. raises risk of floodingBritish Columbia's latest snow survey shows the snowpack is 13 per cent above normal levels, creating an increased risk for spring flooding.
-
Elderly driver seriously injured following south-end crashOttawa paramedics say an elderly woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash in south Ottawa Tuesday.
-
Communities, farmers in Manitoba's Red River Valley brace for crest and more rainThe province has issued an overland flood watch for southern and central parts of the province due to a series of precipitation systems expected to hit Manitoba this week, including one which already dumped approximately 20 millimetres of rain on Winnipeg Monday.