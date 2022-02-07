iHeartRadio

Police arrest man wanted on drug charges in relation to sudden death

A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.

Police have arrested a man wanted in relation to an investigation into a sudden death in late 2020.

A news release from January said the 32-year-old Cambridge man was wanted in connection to a death investigation from Dec. 18, 2020. They said he was wanted on charges of trafficking fentanyl and criminal negligence causing death.

Officials said Monday he was arrested in Cambridge on Feb. 5.

He was held for a bail hearing.

