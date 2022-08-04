Police arrest man who allegedly masturbated while following woman in Guelph park

Guelph police say they’ve arrested a man seen masturbating while following a woman in a downtown park.

In a media release, police said the woman called to report the incident at Goldie Mill Park around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said the victim provided photos of the man and officers were able to locate and arrest him just after 7 p.m.

The 31-year-old Guelph man is now charged with committing an indecent act in a public place and failing to comply with probation.