Police arrest man who burned ATM inside bank
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
Guelph police charged a 33-year-old man with Mischief Under $5,000 after he used a lighter to damage an ATM machine inside a banks vestibule.
Police said on June 15 at 8:56 a.m. the man entered a bank located in the downtown core of the City of Guelph where he stood patiently in the vestibule of the bank waiting for an ATM.
Once available, he walked up to it, pulled out a lighter and used it to burn a portion of the ATM.
Police said the damage made the ATM inoperable.
On July 28, at 7:30 p.m., police located the man in the downtown core and arrested him.
