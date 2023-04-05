Police arrest N.B. man, 57, after finding $10K in stolen copper wire

A New Brunswick man is due in court after police found a large amount of stolen copper wire.

On March 23, police were told about a person trying to sell a large quantity of copper wire.

Police say when they arrived they were able to confirm the wire was stolen. Officers seized it, which they believe is worth more than $10,000.

On Friday, a 57-year-old man from Kingsley, N.B., was arrested in connection with the investigation. He was released and is due in Fredericton provincial court in July.

The RCMP says copper wire thefts have been common recently in Fredericton and Oromocto – causing losses to businesses, homes and government offices.