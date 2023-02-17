Police arrest one, search for 2nd suspect in downtown Barrie attempted armed robbery
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Police have one person in custody and are looking for another involved in an armed robbery at a fast food establishment in downtown Barrie.
Officers were called to the Pizza Pizza on High Street Thursday night for a report of an attempted robbery.
Police say the bandits took off empty-handed, and no one was injured.
Officers arrested one man on Maple Street walking away from the area and said he had the weapon used in the attempted robbery.
Police were unable to locate the second suspect.
The accused, a 31-year-old Barrie man of no fixed address, faces charges of robbery and failing to comply with a release order.
-
Four people arrested after alleged home invasion in Hunter River, P.E.I.Two men and two women have been arrested following a home invasion in Hunter River, P.E.I. Saturday morning.
-
Tent and property damaged in early-morning Kitchener fireThe Kitchener Fire Department responded to a fire Saturday morning in the Victoria Street North and Weber Street West area of Kitchener.
-
Non-Profit Sector Appreciation Week recognizes unsung economic drivers in TimminsThe second annual Provincial Non-Profit Sector Appreciation week wrapped up in Timmins with several success stories.
-
Lafreniere nets SO winner, Rangers top Oilers 5-4 to extend win streak to seven gamesAlexis Lafreniere scored the shootout winner and added a goal in regulation as the red-hot Rangers earned a 5-4 comeback victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.
-
Ontario addresses about half of intimate partner violence inquest recommendationsOntario is working on implementing some of the recommendations from an inquest into the deaths of three women at the hands of their former partner, but the son of one victim is disappointed by what has not been done so far.
-
Funerals held for victims of Michigan State campus attackThe first funerals were held Saturday for students who were killed in this week's mass shooting at Michigan State University.
-
Police find ‘suspicious package’ while investigating bomb threatLondon police say a “suspicious package” was found Friday following the investigation into a bomb threat in Old East Village.
-
Del Bianco stops 54 shots as Roughnecks sweep season series against VancouverHaiden Dickson and Jesse King each scored four times as the Calgary Roughnecks defeated the Vancouver Warriors 14-9 Friday night at Rogers Arena.
-
Capitol Theatre marks milestone anniversary with Family Day weekend programmingWindsor’s Capitol Theatre is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a full slate of programming Saturday.