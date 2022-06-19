Police arrest partner of woman found dead in Brampton home
Peel police have arrested a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead in a Brampton residence Friday
Shortly before 6 a.m. on Friday, officers were called to the address near Aloma Crescent and Avondale Boulevard, in the vicinity of Bramalea Road and Steeles Avenue.
The initial call was for a disturbance, but once on scene police located an adult woman suffering from obvious signs of trauma. She was pronounced dead on scene.
Twenty-nine-year-old Alfonso Ritchie, of Brampton, was identified as a suspect. Police say he was an "intimate partner" of the woman.
On Sunday, Peel police posted a tweet saying they’d placed Ritchie under arrest and charged him.
The force says more details will be made available in a news release set to be issued tomorrow.
UPDATE: Homicide Investigation
- Linval Ritchie has been arrested and charged
- Further updates to follow in a Media Release on June 20, 2022
- Thank you
-
