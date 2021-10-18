Police arrest second man who escaped from jail in Dartmouth last month
Police in Halifax have arrested the second of two men who escaped from a jail in Dartmouth last month.
On Sept. 23 around 8:50 p.m., Chad Stephen Clarke, 28, and Thomas Joseph Smith, 31, escaped from the Central Nova Scotia Correctional Facility in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police says at approximately 10 p.m. on Oct. 16, officers observed Smith in the area of Rosedale Avenue and Ropewalk Lane in Dartmouth. Police say Smith fled on foot when officers approached him.
A short time later, police say they arrested Smith without incident in the area of Elmwood Avenue and Wyse Road in Dartmouth.
The investigation is ongoing and charges are anticipated.
Clarke was arrested on Oct. 4, after police stopped a stolen vehicle on Frederick Avenue in Halifax.
-
Experts caution numbers of fully-vaccinated in hospital present 'skewed' version of realityExperts say to understand what the numbers actually mean about your risk of a breakthrough case that lands you in hospital, you have to look at rates within the population, rather than the raw data.
-
Seven-year-old child dies after being trapped under large log near Southampton, N.S.A seven-year-old child has died while out on a walk with his mother on a logging road in Nova Scotia's Cumberland County.
-
Election 2021: Calgary city council results by wardMonday is more than a mayoral race. There are also 14 council seats up for grabs, including nine that will see new council members elected, (plus a new mayor). Here's a rundown on the results as they roll in:
-
Advocates call for regulations to end food waste in CanadaAs national waste reduction week kicks off, Second Harvest is calling for a bigger commitment to help end food waste.
-
Alberta's Tanner 'The Bulldozer' Boser to fight on December UFC cardAlberta heavyweight Tanner (The Bulldozer) Boser will face Russian Sergei Pavlovich on a televised UFC Fight card on Dec. 4.
-
Convicted sex offender considered high risk to reoffend to live in Winnipeg: PoliceWinnipeg police say a convicted sex offender considered a high risk to re-offend against women and girls is being released and is expected to live in Winnipeg.
-
Nearly 50 schools on outbreak status in AlbertaDozens of schools are reporting COVID outbreaks in Alberta while nearly 700 provincial schools are on a COVID-19 alert.
-
Drone program for delivering medical supplies to remote B.C. First Nation takes flightA new drone delivery project is officially underway in a remote Northern B.C. First Nation.
-
Dexter says loan to Halifax Shipyard was ‘most lucrative investment’ N.S. has ever madeIn an interview with CTV Atlantic on Monday evening, Dexter says $260-million forgivable loan made to the Irving-owned Halifax Shipyard was a good investment.