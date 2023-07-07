Police arrest second suspect in May murder
Editorial Producer
Dan Vadeboncoeur
Winnipeg police have made a second arrest in connection to a homicide earlier this year.
Late in the evening of May 10, Vincent Brian Kipling, 31, was found critically injured near the corner of Main Street and Stella Avenue. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
It was Winnipeg’s 14th homicide of 2023.
On May 29, police arrested Aaron Wayne Azure, 38, in connection with the incident. He faces manslaughter charges.
On July 5, the homicide unity arrested Keith Michael McKay, 27, near Main Street and Jarvis Avenue. He has been charged with second degree murder.
Both suspects remain behind bars.
