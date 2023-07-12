Police arrest southern Ont. man after fleeing police, drugs, firearm seized

A 25-year-old southern Ont. man has been charged with trafficking and weapons offences following a traffic stop in Sault Ste. Marie.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers in the Sault conducted a traffic stop on Dufferin Street.

“The accused exited the vehicle and fled on foot,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

Subsequently, police conducted a canine track and located the suspect hiding in a backyard in the 0-100 block of Trelawne Ave.

The man was in breach of a release order and was placed under arrest.

“Officers located approximately 71 grams of what is believed to be fentanyl, approximately 66 grams of what is believed to be methamphetamine, approximately 19 grams of what is believed to be cocaine, three cellphones, Canadian currency and a loaded restricted firearm with ammunition,” said police.

Police estimate the ‘street value’ of the drugs seized is about $37,000.

The 25-year-old Ajax resident was charged with various firearm offences, three drug trafficking charges, three counts of failing to comply with a release order and possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused is being held pending a bail hearing.

None of the accusations has been proven in court.