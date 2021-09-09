Police arrest suspect accused of kidnapping man, holding him for ransom in North York

Toronto police have arrested a suspect accused of kidnapping a man and holding him for ransom in North York back in June.

Police say the kidnapping occurred on June 10 in the area of Faywood Boulevard and Wilson Avenue.

According to investigators, suspects kidnapped a man and struck him with a firearm before contacting the victim’s friend and demanding ransom.

Cash was paid to the perpetrators, police say, and the victim was released.

Officers were notified of the incident on June 11 and the Central North Major Crime Unit began investigating.

“On Wednesday, September 8, 2021, members of the Central North District Major Crime Unit, with the assistance of the Emergency Task Force, executed three Criminal Code Search Warrants in Toronto and York Region, locating and taking one suspect into custody,” Toronto police said in a news release issued Thursday.

During the search, police say, officers found a fully loaded Springfield Armory XD-9mm semi-automatic handgun with an over capacity magazine.

Over 50 rounds of ammunition and about $10,000 in cash were also located, police say.

A suspect, who has been identified by police as 25-year-old Richmond Hill resident Jaye Tamodra, is facing several charges, including kidnapping for ransom, robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement, extortion, and unauthorized possession of a prohibited firearm.

He is expected to make a virtual court appearance later today.

Police say two suspects are still outstanding but investigators have not released any descriptions.

Anyone with information about the case can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.