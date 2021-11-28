Police arrest suspect after man is stabbed in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say they have a suspect in custody after a man was stabbed in the city Saturday night.

Police say officers were called to Brunswick Street just before 11 p.m. where they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his upper body.

They say the 24-year-old man was taken to hospital for treatment of what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say a 26-year-old man was arrested a short time later near the scene and that charges are pending.

Police say they aren't looking for any other suspects at this time and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

But they are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.