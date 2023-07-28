Police arrest suspect in connection with fatal 2021 shooting outside Mississauga restaurant
A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with a fatal shooting outside a Mississauga restaurant nearly two years ago.
Police say that Mohamed Abdirahman was seated in a parked vehicle outside a restaurant on Mid-Way Boulevard near Dixie Road on the night of Sept. 22, 2021 when he was shot and killed.
Police said at the time that a vehicle was seen fleeing the scene following the shooting, however years went by without any arrests in the case.
That changed on Thursday when three people were taken into custody, police say.
Nigel Gutu, of Stoney Creek, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with Abdirahman’s death.
The two other individuals arrested this week – 22-year-old Parteek Ghuman, of Stoney Creek, and 25-year-old Malachi Riley, of Mississauga– are both charged with accessory after the fact to murder.
“This remains an active investigation,” police said in a news release.
Police continue to appeal to anyone with new information about the homicide to come forward and speak with investigators.
-
Burning cargo ship off Dutch coast will be towed to a new location after flames and smoke subsidedSalvage crews were preparing Saturday to tow a car-carrying cargo ship that has been burning for days to an anchor point in the North Sea after flames and smoke on board subsided, the Dutch government said.
-
Federal government struggling to get rid of millions of extra COVID-19 rapid testsThe federal government is sitting on a stockpile of 39 million extra rapid tests for COVID-19 and is struggling to get rid of them without chucking them in the trash, an internal Health Canada memo shows.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by impaired driver in Scarborough: policeA pedestrian has been pronounced dead after being struck by a vehicle in Scarborough on Friday night.
-
Ontario bodybuilder with Down syndrome shattering records and stigmasKyle Landi is taking his passion for fitness and making history. In just seven months, the 23-year-old has become one of the only bodybuilders in the world with Down syndrome.
-
Cleanup continues after storm knocks out power, damages trees in OttawaHydro Ottawa says it is treating Friday's storm as a "multi-day restoration event" after power was knocked out to thousands of customers across the city.
-
Family-owned Eganville garage closes after 70 yearsAfter 70 years in business, one of the last family-owned automotive garages in the Ottawa Valley has serviced its last vehicle.
-
B.C. port workers reject tentative agreement that ended strikeUnionized port workers in British Columbia have rejected a tentative agreement with their employer, throwing the province's ports back into turmoil.
-
Thousands of workers at 27 Metro stores in GTA to strike after rejecting dealThousands of Metro grocery workers in the Greater Toronto Area will be on strike beginning Saturday after rejecting a tentative agreement.
-
Richmond company making plant-based sushi, but is the region ready for it? Experts weigh inA new, Richmond-based company is betting that there will be a market for plant-based, frozen sushi that can be purchased at the grocery store.