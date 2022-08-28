Police arrest suspect in fatal Inglewood assault

Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing another man in Inglewood Saturday.

The victim was discovered around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, clinging to life outside a condo building on Ninth Avenue S.E.

Paramedics rushed him to hospital, but he didn't survive.

Police said he was assaulted and the assailant had taken off.

The arrest was made Saturday night, but charges haven't been laid. Police have not identified the accused or victim and have not said if they knew each other.