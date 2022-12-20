Police arrest suspect in series of assaults on Viva buses in North York

Police have arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a series of assaults on two separate Viva buses in North York.

Police say that the suspect assaulted and then sexually assaulted a woman on board a bus in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue area at around 12:25 p.m. on Monday and then proceeded to assault a man and a woman on the same bus prior to fleeing the scene.

A few hours later, the suspect boarded another Viva bus in the same area, where police allege that he assaulted another man and woman just after 5 p.m.

The motive for the attacks is not immediately clear.

On Monday night, police identified the suspect as 32-year-old Edward Douglas and made a public appeal for information about his whereabouts.

Douglas was then arrested sometime on Tuesday.

The arrest comes following a number of high-profile incidents on Toronto’s transit system, including an attack on six people who were on or near TTC property along the Yonge Subway line on Monday morning.

Earlier this month, a 31-year-old woman was also fatally stabbed at High Park Station.

Police say that Douglas is facing 14 charges, including sexual assault, assault and assault with a weapon.